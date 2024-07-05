Noida: Fire Breaks Out At Logix Mall In Sector 32, People Rush Out | WATCH

A massive fire broke out at Logix Mall in Uttar Pradesh's Noida on Friday, triggering panic. Several fire engines were seen outside the mall where an operation was launched to douse the blaze.
Fire was later brought under control, Noida DCP Ram Badan Singh said, adding that no one was injured in the incident.
According to available information and reports, the fire broke out due to a short circuit. People were reportedly evacuated after the fire broke out.
The mall is located near in Sector 32, near Noida City Centre Metro Station.
Visuals from the scene showed thick smoke filling the corridor inside the mall and a crowd gathered outside it as firefighters were engaged in the dousing operation.
Noida DCP Ram Badan Singh said cops got information around 11 am that a fire broke out at a showroom in Logix Mall. Fire tenders and Police reached the site immediately, he said.
"Smoke inside the mall is being taken out with the help of machines," he said.
In another incident near Noida, four firefighters were injured while trying to put off a massive fire that broke out in a factory in Trans-Hindon area's industrial zone on Thursday, officials said.
Chief Fire Officer (CFO) Manu Sharma said, "More than two dozen chemical drums which were kept in the warehouse of the factory exploded in the fire. We are trying to douse the blaze by spraying water from a distance and prevent the fire from spreading to adjacent factories."
The officer added that the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.
"Four firefighters have sustained burn injuries. They have been rushed to a private hospital for treatment. No casualty has been reported so far," the news agency PTI quoted the officer as saying.