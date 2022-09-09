Friday, Sep 09, 2022
National

No Respite From Sultry Weather In Delhi, Maximum Temperature Settles At 37.7 Degree C

Sultry weather persisted in Delhi on Friday with the maximum temperature settling at 37.7 degrees Celsius, four notches above normal, according to the India Meteorological Department.

Delhi weather forecast.(Representational image)
Delhi weather forecast.(Representational image) PTI photo

Updated: 09 Sep 2022 9:04 pm

The city recorded a minimum temperature of 27.1 degrees Celsius, two notches above normal.

The relative humidity oscillated between 81 percent and 49 percent, the IMD said.

The weather department has predicted light rain and thundershowers in the city on Saturday.

"There would be a generally cloudy sky with light rain and thundershowers. The maximum and minimum temperatures would settle around 36 and 27 degrees celsius respectively," an IMD official said.

After a huge rain deficit in August, monsoon activity has remained subdued in Delhi and neighboring areas in September so far. A good spell of rain is unlikely over the next five days, the IMD said.

It has forecast below normal rainfall in some parts of northwest India in September.

The air quality index (AQI) of Delhi was recorded in the 'moderate' (123) category around 9 am, data from the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR) showed.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

(Inputs from PTI)

