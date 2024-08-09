National

'No Provision For Creamy Layer': Cabinet To Follow Ambedkar's Draft Of Constitution For SC, ST Reservation

Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw elaborated to the media on the cabinet's stance saying, 'According to the Constitution given by B R Ambedkar, there is no provision for a creamy layer in the SC-ST reservation.'

PM Modi with Union Cabinet
PM Modi with Union Cabinet
info_icon

The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday affirmed that the Constitution, as drafted by B.R. Ambedkar, does not include a provision for a creamy layer within the reservation for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs).

During a detailed discussion on the Supreme Court's ruling regarding the sub-categorization of these reservations, the Cabinet clarified its stance on the issue.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw elaborated to the media on cabinet's stance saying, "It is the well thought view of the Union Cabinet that the NDA government is firmly committed to the provisions in the Constitution given by Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar."

He said there was a detailed discussion in the Union Cabinet meeting on a recent Supreme Court judgement that made certain suggestions on the reservation for the Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST).

In a 2018 judgement, the apex court called for application of creamy layer to SC/ST reservations - null
The Creamy Layer Debate: Is Caste Discrimination Based On Financial Status?

BY Kirti Bhargava

"According to the Constitution given by B R Ambedkar, there is no provision for a creamy layer in the SC-ST reservation," Vaishnaw said.

He asserted that the provision for SC-ST reservation should be in accordance with the Constitution.

Asked whether the issue was raised by the minister for social justice and empowerment or the prime minister, Vaishnaw said it is the well-thought-out view of the Cabinet.

"I have told you about the discussion that took place in the cabinet meeting," Vaishnaw said to questions on whether any legislative changes were being planned on the issue.

Maharashtra cadre IAS officer Puja Khedkar - PTI
Puja Khedkar Row: 'Non-Creamy' OBC Quota IAS Officer's Father Declared Rs 40 Cr Of Assets To Fight LS Polls

BY Outlook Web Desk

Earlier on Friday, a delegation of SC and ST MPs met Prime Minister Modi and discussed the issue of SC/ST reservation and the Supreme Court judgement.

After the meeting, Modi said on X, "Met a delegation of SC/ST MPs today. Reiterated our commitment and resolve for the welfare and empowerment of the SC/ST communities."

Earlier this month, a seven-judge Bench of the Supreme Court led by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud ruled in a 6:1 majority judgment that state governments were permitted to sub-classify communities within the SC list based on empirical data.

Supreme Court judge Justice B R Gavai had said that States must evolve a policy for identifying the creamy layer even among the Scheduled Castes (SC) and Schedule Tribes (ST) and deny them the benefit of reservation.

Supreme Court Upholds Sub-Classification Within SC, ST Reservation - | Photo: PTI
Supreme Court Upholds Sub-Classification Within SC, ST Reservation

BY Outlook Web Desk

Justice Gavai penned a separate but concurring judgement in which the top court by a majority verdict said the states are empowered to make sub-classifications of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes for granting quotas within the reserved category to uplift those who belong to the more underprivileged castes.

BJP Rajya Sabha member Sikander Kumar, who was part of the delegation that met the prime minister, told PTI," All of us were concerned over the Supreme Court's observation. We were getting phone calls from people expressing concern over the matter."

"A delegation of MPs representing SCs and STs met the prime minister this morning and expressed their concern in this connection," he said in the Parliament complex.

The prime minister held a serious discussion with the MPs and assured that the government will not let the apex court's observation be implemented, Kumar said. "We express our gratitude towards the prime minister for this," he said.

Trainee IAS officer Puja Khedkar | - PTI
Puja Khedkar Row: Centre's Panel Submits Report On Controversial IAS Officer

BY Outlook Web Desk

BJP MP Faggan Singh Kulaste said the delegation in its memorandum to the prime minister urged that the apex court's observation on the issue of creamy layer should not be implemented.

"The prime minister was also held a similar view. He assured us that he will look into the matter and asked us not to worry, saying it will not be implemented in the SC and ST category," he told PTI.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. WI Vs RSA, 1st Test, Day 3 Live Score: South Africa All Out For 357 In 1st Innings
  2. IND Tour Of AUS: Rohit & Co To Play Two-Day Day-Night Tour Game Against Prime Minister's XI
  3. WI Vs RSA, 1st Test Day 2 Highlights: Tony De Zorzi, Temba Bavuma Fifties Anchor South Africa Innings
  4. Rain Restricts Play To 15 Overs On Day One Between West Indies And South Africa
  5. IND Vs SL, 3rd ODI: India Lose By 110 Runs, Sri Lanka Register First Bilateral Series Win After 27 Years - In Pics
Football News
  1. BRA Vs USA Paris Olympics 2024 Women's Football Final Preview: Marta's Final Stand For Gold
  2. England Appoint Lee Carsley As Interim Coach For UEFA Nations League Fixtures
  3. Wayne Rooney Says Lee Carsley Deserves England Chance But Still Wants Pep Guardiola
  4. Pep Guardiola Explains Julian Alvarez Exit: 'He Wanted A New Challenge'
  5. Dani Olmo Returns To Barcelona After Decade Away
Tennis News
  1. Canadian Open: Stefanos Tsitsipas Slams Father's Coaching Style After Shock Defeat
  2. Cincinnati Open: Defending Champion Novak Djokovic Withdraws
  3. Canadian Open Tennis: Osaka 'Happy' With Fight Despite Crashing Out
  4. Canadian Open: Naomi Osaka's Confidence Growing After Triumph Over Ons Jabeur
  5. Canadian Open: Jannik Sinner Begins Title Defence With Routine Win Over Borna Coric
Hockey News
  1. Paris Olympics: It's A Different Feeling When Hockey Team Wins A Medal, Says PR Sreejesh
  2. Harmanpreet Singh: The 'Sarpanch' Of Indian Hockey Team - Why This Fitting Nickname?
  3. India Bag Bronze In Paris: A Look At All Medals Of The Most Successful Team In Olympic Hockey History
  4. India 2-1 Spain Hockey Highlights, Bronze Medal Match, Paris Olympics: IND Win It For Retiring Sreejesh
  5. IND 2-1 ESP: India Claim Olympic Hockey Bronze Again; PR Sreejesh Retires - In Pics

Trending Stories

National News
  1. 'No Provision For Creamy Layer': Cabinet To Follow Ambedkar's Draft Of Constitution For SC, ST Reservation
  2. Weather Highlight: Rain Lashes Delhi, IMD Issues 'Yellow' Alert; 'Orange' Alert For Himachal Pradesh With Flash Flood Risk
  3. Another Student In IIT Guwahati Found Dead, A Third In 2024
  4. 'Neighbourhood First': EAM Jaishankar Reaches Maldives To Reset Bilateral Ties
  5. After Delhi, Patna DM Orders Closing Of 124 'Illegal' Coaching Centres
Entertainment News
  1. Raghav Juyal Reveals His Character In 'Gyaarah Gyaarah' Took A Toll On Him; Says Playing Fani In 'Kill' Was Fun
  2. Cate Blanchett Wears ‘Spoons’ At Borderlands Fan Event To Promote Sustainable Fashion
  3. John Abraham Slams Paan Masala Endorsements: Will Not Sell Death, Because It’s A Matter Of Principle
  4. Rapper Travis Scott Arrested At A Paris Hotel; Here's Why
  5. Sanjay Dutt Reacts To His UK Visa Getting Rejected For 'Son Of Sardaar 2': They Did Not Do The Right Thing
US News
  1. 8 Must-Read Books To Know About American History
  2. Burger King Extends $5 Meal Deal Through October
  3. Did We Miss Out On 'Generation Jones' — A Microgeneration That Bridges Boomers & Gen X?
  4. Who Is Alix Earle? Influencer Faces Backlash For Resurfaced Racial Slurs And Controversial Past | Explained
  5. Cate Blanchett Wears ‘Spoons’ At Borderlands Fan Event To Promote Sustainable Fashion
World News
  1. Brazil: Plane Carrying 62 People Crashes In Sao Paulo; Video Captures Moment Of Mishap
  2. UN Refugee Agency Accuses Cyprus Of Pushing Asylum Seekers Into Buffer Zone
  3. 'Federal Emergency' In Russia's Under-Attack Kursk; 11 Killed In Strike On Ukrainian Mall
  4. Iran: 29 Killed In 2 Days, UN Rights Office Decries 'Alarmingly High' Number Of Executions
  5. 8 Must-Read Books To Know About American History
Latest Stories
  1. Jaya Bachchan VS Jagdeep Dhankhar: High Drama In Rajya Sabha Over 'Amitabh' In Actor-Politician's Name
  2. Tamil Nadu Teen Performs Bharatanatyam For 3 Hours To Raise Funds For Wayanad Landslides
  3. Manish Sisodia, Jailed For 17 Months, Gets Bail In Delhi Excise Policy Scam; SC Slams Lower Courts
  4. Mysterious Sound From 'Under The Earth' Sparks Panic In Wayanad Town; Probe Launched
  5. Mahesh Babu Birthday: Wife Namrata Shirodkar, Kids Gautam And Sitara Share Adorable Wishes As The Actor Turns 49
  6. 'Hum Aapke Hain Koun' Turns 30: Salman Khan-Madhuri Dixit Starrer Re-Releases In Theatres
  7. Gujarat: 2 Tribals Lynched Near Statue Of Unity Over Theft Of Metal Scrap; 6 Held
  8. Daily Horoscope, August 9, 2024: Check Today's Astrological Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign