No New Covid-19 Case In MP; Active Tally At 13

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 10,54,889, new cases 00, death toll 10,776, recoveries 10,44,100, active cases 13, total tests 3,02,05,064.

Updated: 22 Nov 2022 10:25 pm

Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday did not report any new COVID-19 case or fresh death linked to the infection, keeping the overall tally unchanged at 10,54,889 and the toll static at 10,776, an official said.

The recovery count increased by seven to 10,44,100, leaving the state with 13 active cases, the official informed.

With 1,591 swab samples examined during the day, the overall number of coronavirus tests in MP went up to 3,02,05,064, he added.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 10,54,889, new cases 00, death toll 10,776, recoveries 10,44,100, active cases 13, total tests 3,02,05,064.

-With PTI Input

