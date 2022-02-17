Thursday, Feb 17, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

No Need For Negative RT-PCR Report To Enter State From Kerala & Goa: Karnataka Govt

However, a vaccine certificate is mandatory for the passengers coming from these states, the minister said.

No Need For Negative RT-PCR Report To Enter State From Kerala & Goa: Karnataka Govt
Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 17 Feb 2022 8:32 pm

The Karnataka government on Thursday lifted the condition of a mandatory negative RT-PCR test report of passengers coming from Kerala and Goa.
       

"Passengers coming to Karnataka from Kerala and Goa, through all modes of transportation, no longer need a negative RTPCR report," Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar tweeted.
       

He added that this waiver was given to passengers from Maharashtra last week. However, a vaccine certificate is mandatory for the passengers coming from these states, the minister said.
       

Related stories

Live Streaming Of India Vs West Indies, 2nd T20I: When And Where To Watch IND Vs WI T20 Cricket Match Live

G-20 Finance Leaders Eye Ways To Support Pandemic Recovery

'Suspicious' Article Found Lying In Northeast Delhi, Police Team Rushed

Following the third wave of COVID-19, which started from the last week of December 2021, the government had imposed restrictions and made a negative RT-PCR test a must, along with the double dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
       

"Following declining cases, less hospitalisation and less fatalities compared to the first two waves, the government took this decision", a health department official said. The state had reported 1,894 fresh COVID cases and 24 deaths on Wednesday. The active cases stood at 23,284. 

With PTI inputs.

Tags

National RT-PCR Report COVID-19 COVID Restrictions India Covid-19 Vaccination Karnataka Bengaluru
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM National

TN Reports 1,252 New Coronavirus Cases, 6 Deaths

TN Reports 1,252 New Coronavirus Cases, 6 Deaths

'Suspicious' Article Found Lying In Northeast Delhi, Police Team Rushed

'Raja Of Amethi' To Contest UP Elections After 33 Years | Who Is Sanjay Sinh?

IED Found In Delhi’s Old Seemapuri: Police

Noida Man, 2 Sons Among 4 Arrested For Beating Suspected Thief To Death

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Patients lie on hospital beds as they wait at a temporary holding area outside Caritas Medical Centre in Hong Kong.

Hong Kong Hospitals Overwhelmed Amid Surge In Covid Cases

Ukraine's Unity Day Ukrainian national flag waves over the center of Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, just 40 kilometers (25 miles) from some of the tens of thousands of Russian troops massed at the border of Ukraine, feels particularly perilous.

People In Ukraine Celebrate 'Day Of Unity'

Rescue workers and residents search for victims in an area affected by landslides in Petropolis, Brazil.

Deadly Brazil Rains Set Off Mudslides, Several Dead

India's captain Rohit Sharma, right, and West Indies' captain Kieron Pollard greet each other after India won the first T20 cricket match against West Indies, at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

IND v WI, 1st T20: Dream Debut For Ravi Bishnoi, India Keep West Indies Winless

Residents pose with the Beijing Winter Olympics and Paralympics mascots ice sculptures and an illuminated torch on display with the ice sculptures lit by colorful lights at the Longqingxia Ice and Snow Festival, during the Lantern Festival in Yanqing district of Beijing.

Longqingxia Ice And Snow Festival