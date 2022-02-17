No Need For Negative RT-PCR Report To Enter State From Kerala & Goa: Karnataka Govt

The Karnataka government on Thursday lifted the condition of a mandatory negative RT-PCR test report of passengers coming from Kerala and Goa.



"Passengers coming to Karnataka from Kerala and Goa, through all modes of transportation, no longer need a negative RTPCR report," Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar tweeted.



He added that this waiver was given to passengers from Maharashtra last week. However, a vaccine certificate is mandatory for the passengers coming from these states, the minister said.



Following the third wave of COVID-19, which started from the last week of December 2021, the government had imposed restrictions and made a negative RT-PCR test a must, along with the double dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.



"Following declining cases, less hospitalisation and less fatalities compared to the first two waves, the government took this decision", a health department official said. The state had reported 1,894 fresh COVID cases and 24 deaths on Wednesday. The active cases stood at 23,284.

With PTI inputs.