No Major Projects Taken Up In DMK Rule: AIADMK

Former Chief Minister K Palaniswami claimed that the ruling DMK has not undertaken any major projects of its own since coming to power, but has only inaugurated projects initiated by the AIADMK regime.

Edappadi K Palaniswami
Updated: 05 Oct 2022 7:59 pm

The ruling DMK has not taken up any major projects on its own since it came to power but, was only inaugurating projects initiated by the AIADMK regime, former Chief Minister K Palaniswami claimed on Wednesday.

Also, he accused the DMK of 'imposing' a fiscal burden on the people by steeply hiking property tax and electricity tariffs.

"The DMK government has not launched any major projects on its own after it came to power last year. It is inaugurating projects, especially the 11 medical colleges and the law college building, initiated during my rule," Palaniswami told reporters here.

People have been undergoing "agony" since the DMK came to power and lost their peace, he alleged. 

"Even you are no exception. Are you not paying enhanced property tax and settling power bills?" the AIADMK interim general secretary asked pointing at the media persons.

He claimed the ruling party has not kept up its election promises particularly scrapping the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) immediately after it came to power. 

"Has (Chief Minister) Stalin done it? As opposition leader, he had claimed he would scrap NEET if his party came to power," Palaniswami pointed out.

