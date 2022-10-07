Saturday, Oct 08, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

No Intention Of Making Hindi Alone National Language, Says Rahul Gandhi

Senior leader of the party and former Minister Priyank Kharge, who is also Congress's State media cell in-charge, was briefing reporters about Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra and the interaction with representatives of many educational institutions and teachers.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 07 Oct 2022 10:21 pm

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday said there was no intention of making Hindi alone the national language and threaten the identity of regional languages like Kannada.

Senior leader of the party and former Minister Priyank Kharge,  who is also Congress's State media cell in-charge, was briefing reporters about Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra and the interaction with representatives of many educational institutions and teachers.

"There was a discussion with Rahul Gandhi about the identity of Kannada. Then, he said everyone's mother tongue is important. We respect all languages. Everyone has a right in the Constitution," Kharge said.

He said, "Therefore, he (Rahul Gandhi) clearly stated that there was no intention of making Hindi alone the national language and threatening the identity of your language (Kannada)."

Kharge said  those who participated in the interactions confirmed that they were not related to the Congress party, but were participating in the yatra to save the Constitution and said that it must start from the schools.

Rajeev Gowda, chairman of AICC Research Department, said most of the participants in the interaction raised the issue of problems in the education sector since the BJP government has come into power and the implementation of NEP (National Education Policy). 

(With PTI Inputs)

Related stories

'Real' Rahul Gandhi Emerging Out Of Bharat Jodo Yatra: Jairam Ramesh

BJP UP Chief Tells Rahul Gandhi To Start 'Congress Jodo Yatra'

Implement Justice Nagamohan Das Commission Report To Increase Reservation For SCs, STs In Karnataka: Rahul Gandhi

Tags

National Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi National Language Hindi Language Regional Languages Kannada Former Minister Priyank Kharge Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra National Education Policy
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Delhi: 101 New Covid Cases, One Death

Delhi: 101 New Covid Cases, One Death

IND-W Vs PAK-W, Women’s Asia Cup 2022, Live Cricket Scores: India (120/9) Lose Richa Ghosh, Need 18 Off 9 Balls

IND-W Vs PAK-W, Women’s Asia Cup 2022, Live Cricket Scores: India (120/9) Lose Richa Ghosh, Need 18 Off 9 Balls