Tuesday, Mar 15, 2022
No Death Reported Due To Engaging In Manual Scavenging: Govt

He said 325 people have died due to accidents while undertaking hazardous cleaning of sewer and septic tanks during the last five years.

No deaths reported due to manual scavenging.(Representational image) PTI photo

Updated: 15 Mar 2022 7:10 pm

No death has been reported for engaging in manual scavenging, but 325 people have lost their lives in accidents while undertaking hazardous cleaning of sewer and septic tanks in the last five years, the government said on Tuesday.


Family members of 276 people who died during the said period have received compensation, Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale said in reply to a question in the Lok Sabha.


"No death has been reported due to engaging in manual scavenging (which is lifting of human excreta from insanitary latrines as defined in Section 2(1) (g) of the MS Act, 2013)," Athawale said in a written response. He said 325 people have died due to accidents while undertaking hazardous cleaning of sewer and septic tanks during the last five years. 

The highest number of such deaths have been reported from Uttar Pradesh at 52 followed by Tamil Nadu 43, Delhi 42, Haryana 33 and Maharashtra 30. 

With PTI inputs.

