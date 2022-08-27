Saturday, Aug 27, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

No Ceding Even Inch Of Land Of Raichur: K'taka Chief Minister On KCR's Claim

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday said there is no question of ceding even an inch of land to another State for any reason.          

Basavaraj Bommai, Chief Minister of Karnataka.
Basavaraj Bommai, Chief Minister of Karnataka. PTI Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 27 Aug 2022 9:14 pm

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday said there is no question of ceding even an inch of land to another State for any reason.                                                                                                                                                                

He was reacting to his Telangana counterpart K Chandrasekhar Rao's claim that Raichur district be merged with that State.

Terming the claim as "politically motivated" aimed at diverting the attention of people from core issues in Telangana, the Karnataka Chief Minister advised Rao to focus on improving Telangana.

"It is  ridiculous, Raichur has a thermal plant, airport, and other developmental works are happening, lot of progress is taking place, and I have given enough funds this year under the Kalyana Karnataka Region Development Board (KKRDB) and lots of grants are on the way," Bommai.

Speaking to reporters here, he said, "There was strife and Telangana ended up as a separate State which was backward, it is still so. Let Rao focus on improving things there. We are committed to allround development of Raichur and there is no question of ceding even an inch of land to another State for any reason." 

Rao had said people of Raichur district were demanding that it be merged with Telangana because they were attracted by the welfare schemes being implemented in that district.

Related stories

Karnataka Chief Minister Forms High-Level Panel For Mines Modernisation

Karnataka Chief Minister says good times ahead as he unveils 161-ft Hanuman statue

Karnataka Chief Minister To Discuss Administration Of Booster Dose Of COVID Vaccine With Union Health Minister

(Inputs from PTI)

Tags

National Karnataka Chief Minister Raichur District No Question Of Ceding Even An Inch Of Land Basavaraj Bommai Telangana Counterpart K Chandrasekhar Rao's Claim Kalyana Karnataka Region Development Board (KKRDB)
NEXT MATCH
PAK
VS
IND
00
DAYS
00
HOURS
00
MINUTES
Live Score
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

From Nine Years To Nine Seconds: All You Need To Know About Noida Twin Tower Demolition

From Nine Years To Nine Seconds: All You Need To Know About Noida Twin Tower Demolition

Travel Bucketlist: 5 Unforgettable Experiences In South India

Travel Bucketlist: 5 Unforgettable Experiences In South India