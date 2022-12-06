Tuesday, Dec 06, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

Nitish Ducks Query On Exit Polls Predicting BJP Win In Gujarat, HP

Home National

Nitish Ducks Query On Exit Polls Predicting BJP Win In Gujarat, HP

In the next general elections, Nitish Kumar has vowed to defeat his former ally BJP with the help of the united opposition. Exit polls predict that BJP will win in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh assembly polls.

Nitish Kumar
Nitish Kumar Photo: PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 06 Dec 2022 2:47 pm

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday ducked queries about exit polls predicting wins, in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh assembly polls, for his former ally BJP which he has vowed to defeat with the help of a united opposition in the next general elections.

Most exit polls have predicted a huge victory for the BJP in Gujarat, the home turf of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, while the party has been shown to have a slight edge over the Congress in Himachal Pradesh.

“Janata Malik hai” (the people are our master), said Kumar, trying to ward off the queries of journalists.

When pressed further, he quipped “do I ever say anything in such matters” even as he insisted that all should wait for the final results to be announced on Thursday.

The JD(U) leader was talking to reporters after paying tributes to Babasaheb Bhim Rao Ambedkar at a statue installed near the Patna High Court.

He also expressed deep reverence for the Father of the Indian Constitution, especially for the thrust on the uplift of underdogs.

Replying to another query, Kumar expressed happiness that his rival turned alliance partner Lalu Prasad, the RJD president, was doing fine after a successful kidney transplant operation on Monday in Singapore.

"I spoke to people there over the phone. I am very happy that Lalu Ji is in good shape", said Kumar

Related stories

BJP Urges SEC To Book Nitish Kumar, Tejashwi Yadav For Model Code Of Conduct 'Violation'

Enormous Potential For Film-Making In Bihar: Nitish Kumar

Teachers Play Vital Role In Shaping Society, Action To Be Taken If They Fail To Perform Duties: Nitish Kumar

Tags

National Gujarat HP Nitish Kumar Exit Polls Prime Minister Narendra Modi Union Home Minister Amit Shah
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Naveen Patnaik Must End 'Neutrality', Join Janata Parivar: JD(U) Leader

Naveen Patnaik Must End 'Neutrality', Join Janata Parivar: JD(U) Leader

Gujarat Police Arrested TMC Spokesperson Saket Gokhale From Airport In Rajasthan, Claims Party; 'No Info', Says Cop

Gujarat Police Arrested TMC Spokesperson Saket Gokhale From Airport In Rajasthan, Claims Party; 'No Info', Says Cop