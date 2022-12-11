Sunday, Dec 11, 2022
NGT Forms Panel For Report On Green Norm Violations By Housing Project In Ghaziabad

NGT Forms Panel For Report On Green Norm Violations By Housing Project In Ghaziabad

The green panel was hearing a petition alleging the Siddharth Vihar Yojana in Ghaziabad, a scheme or project by the Awas Vikas Parishad, was being developed through several builders in violation of environmental norms.

National Green Tribunal
National Green Tribunal File Photos

Updated: 11 Dec 2022 5:11 pm

The National Green Tribunal has formed a committee to obtain a factual report on the alleged violations of environmental norms by a housing project in Ghaziabad.

The green panel was hearing a petition alleging the Siddharth Vihar Yojana in Ghaziabad, a scheme or project by the Awas Vikas Parishad, was being developed through several builders in violation of environmental norms.

"In our view...let a factual report be obtained by the tribunal, for which purpose we constitute a joint committee comprising the state pollution control board (PCB) and District Magistrate, Ghaziabad, within one month," a bench comprising judicial member Justice Sudhir Agarwal and expert member A Senthil Vel said in an order passed last week.

The bench also said, "The report besides covering issues raised like sewage treatment plant (STP), developing plantation and others, may also provide status of existing infrastructure in the area to carry treated sewage (sewerage) and solid waste collection and transportation systems for processing at identified sites."

It then directed a copy of the order be sent to the authorities concerned for compliance.

The matter has been listed for further proceedings on January 12.

According to the petition, some projects in the scheme were complete and allowed to be occupied in contravention of the environmental norms, such as the non-installation of STPs and the non-development of green belt.

"Thereby the constructions raised are causing huge pollution," it said.

-With PTI Input

