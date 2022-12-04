Sunday, Dec 04, 2022
NGT Forms Panel For Report On Air Pollution By Thermal Plants Transporting Fly Ash In Singrauli, Sonebhadra

The tribunal was hearing a petition which claimed that the authorities responsible for monitoring and supervising the transportation were not following the provisions of law and the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) guidelines.

National Green Tribunal
National Green Tribunal PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 04 Dec 2022 9:16 pm

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has constituted a committee to submit a factual report regarding the issue of air pollution caused by the transportation of fly ash by various thermal power stations in Singrauli and Sonebhadra regions.

Fly ash is a byproduct of coal-based power stations.

The tribunal was hearing a petition which claimed that the authorities responsible for monitoring and supervising the transportation were not following the provisions of law and the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) guidelines.

A bench comprising judicial member Justice Sudhir Agarwal and expert member A Senthil Vel constituted a joint committee comprising representatives of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, CPCB and the state pollution control boards.

"The report shall highlight the compliance with the aforesaid provisions relating to the transportation of fly ash in accordance with Singrauli and Sonebhadra action plan to maintain the environmental quality of this critically polluted area,” the green panel said.

The committee has to submit its report within three months, the tribunal said, adding the CPCB will be the nodal agency for coordination and compliance.

The matter was posted for further proceedings on March 3, 2023. According to the petition, the transportation of fly ash was causing “huge air pollution” on the roads and in residential areas in Singrauli in Madhya Pradesh and its neighbouring Sonebhadra in Uttar Pradesh.

-With PTI Input

