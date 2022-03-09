Wednesday, Mar 09, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

NEWSFLASH: One Dead, Several Injured In Blast In Jammu's Udhampur

One person has died and several others have been injured in a blast outside district court complex in Jammu region's Udhampur town.

NEWSFLASH: One Dead, Several Injured In Blast In Jammu's Udhampur
One person has died in a blast in Udhampur Outlook

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 09 Mar 2022 2:24 pm

One person has died and several others have been injured in a blast outside district court complex in Jammu region's Udhampur town on Wednesday.

Union minister Jitendra Singh shared on Twitter that up to 13 people have been injured in the blast around a "rehri" (cart).

The blast took place around 1 pm, officials said.

With PTI inputs

Related stories

Army Adopts 'Deaf And Mute' Village Dadhaki In Jammu And Kashmir’s Doda

Delimitation Commission Report: Is It Greater Jammu Or Greater Kashmir?

Jammu And Kashmir | Properties Of 610 Kashmiri Pandits Restored: Govt

(This is developing story.)

Tags

National Jammu And Kashmir Udhampur Bomb Blasts Explosion Separatism/Militancy/Insurgency Kashmir News Jammu News Explosives
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Living Up To A Legacy: Ms Kadhambari S. Viswanathan

Living Up To A Legacy: Ms Kadhambari S. Viswanathan

Kangana Ranaut's Lock Upp: Contestants And The Controversies That Got Them On The Show

Kangana Ranaut's Lock Upp: Contestants And The Controversies That Got Them On The Show