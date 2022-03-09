NEWSFLASH: One Dead, Several Injured In Blast In Jammu's Udhampur

One person has died and several others have been injured in a blast outside district court complex in Jammu region's Udhampur town on Wednesday.

Union minister Jitendra Singh shared on Twitter that up to 13 people have been injured in the blast around a "rehri" (cart).

Blast explosion around “Rehri” near Tehsildar office at #Udhampur. One life lost, 13 injured being moved to hospital.I am in touch with D.C Smt Indu Chib on minute to minute basis. Exact cause and origin of the blast being worked out..too early to draw any definite conclusion. — Dr Jitendra Singh (@DrJitendraSingh) March 9, 2022

The blast took place around 1 pm, officials said.

With PTI inputs

(This is developing story.)