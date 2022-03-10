Thursday, Mar 10, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

NEWSFLASH | Manipur CM N Biren Singh Wins Heingang Assembly Seat

Manipur Polls Result: Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh wins Heingang Assembly seat in the state.

NEWSFLASH | Manipur CM N Biren Singh Wins Heingang Assembly Seat
Manipur CM N Biren Singh. (File photo) PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 10 Mar 2022 3:10 pm

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh wins Heingang Assembly seat in the state.

Related stories

Manipur Election Results: BJP Emerges As Single Largest Party

Manipur Election Results: BJP Leads In Early Trends

Manipur Election Results 2022: Congress Faces Litmus Test But Signs Suggest Edge To BJP

He defeat his nearest Congress rival by 18,271 votes in Heingang seat. (This is a developing story. Details will be updated.)
 

Tags

National Elections 2022 Manipur Assembly Election 2022 Manipur Manipur Assembly Polls BJP Congress N Biren Singh Poll Results Manipur Elections Imphal City
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

What A Young Boy From Udupi Had To Do With 'Sooryavanshi'

What A Young Boy From Udupi Had To Do With 'Sooryavanshi'

Can Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Break Anti-Incumbency Jinx?

Can Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Break Anti-Incumbency Jinx?