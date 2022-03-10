NEWSFLASH | Manipur CM N Biren Singh Wins Heingang Assembly Seat

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh wins Heingang Assembly seat in the state.
He defeat his nearest Congress rival by 18,271 votes in Heingang seat. (This is a developing story. Details will be updated.)
