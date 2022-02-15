NEWSFLASH: India Logs 27,409 New Covid-19 Cases, 347 Fatalities

India witnesses a single day rise of 27,409 Covid-19 infections, 347 fatalities push India's tally of cases to 4,26,92,943, death toll to 5,09,358.
(This is a developing story. Further details awaited.)
India witnesses a single day rise of 27,409 Covid-19 infections, 347 fatalities push India's tally of cases to 4,26,92,943, death toll to 5,09,358.
Into the world of Moonis and Baaraan Ilal
A tribute to the inspiring artiste that was Lata Mangeshkar
The campaign songs and their catchy tunes create a lingering impact on the vote-bank...
UP Election 2022: Which way is Raja Bhaiya likely to tilt as he decides to contest 17 seats without coalition?
India could be well staring at a demographic disaster and Bihar could be at the centre of the disquiet over joblessness
India witnesses a single day rise of 27,409 Covid-19 infections, 347 fatalities push India's tally of cases to 4,26,92,943, death toll to 5,09,358.
(This is a developing story. Further details awaited.)