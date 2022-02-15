Tuesday, Feb 15, 2022
NEWSFLASH: India Logs 27,409 New Covid-19 Cases, 347 Fatalities

India witnesses a single day rise of 27,409 Covid-19 infections, 347 fatalities push India's tally of cases to 4,26,92,943, death toll to 5,09,358.

Updated: 15 Feb 2022 9:45 am

India witnesses a single day rise of 27,409 Covid-19 infections, 347 fatalities push India's tally of cases to 4,26,92,943, death toll to 5,09,358.

(This is a developing story. Further details awaited.)

