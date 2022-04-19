Tuesday, Apr 19, 2022
NEWSFLASH: Delhi Records 632 Fresh Covid-19 Cases, No Death

Delhi records 632 fresh Covid cases, no death, according to health department. 

NEWSFLASH: Delhi Records 632 Fresh Covid-19 Cases, No Death
Updated: 19 Apr 2022 8:45 pm

Delhi records 632 fresh Covid cases, no death; positivity rate at 4.42 pc, according to health department. 

(This is a developing news. Further details awaited.)

National Delhi COVID-19 Coronavirus
