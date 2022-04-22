Friday, Apr 22, 2022
NEWSFLASH: Delhi Logs 1,042 Fresh Covid-19 Cases, 2 Fatalities

Delhi logs 1,042 fresh Covid cases, two deaths in a day. Positivity rate 4.64 per cent, as per the health bulletin. 

Updated: 22 Apr 2022 8:44 pm

(This is a developing story. Further details awaited.)

National Delhi COVID-19 Covid-19 Death Active Covid Cases Covid-19 Positivity Rate
