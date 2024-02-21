NEET-UG: National Testing Agency Decides To Conduct Medical Entrance At Centres In 14 Foreign Cities

Medical entrance exam NEET-UG will also be conducted at exam centres in 14 foreign cities on May 5, the National Testing Agency announced on Wednesday.

The move comes after the National Testing Agency (NTA) received requests from aspirants as the information bulletin for the exam notified earlier this month had no mention of centres outside India for candidates to attempt the test. "It has been decided that the exam will also be conducted in 14 foreign cities in 12 countries," said NTA Senior Director (Exams) Sadhna Parashar.

The 14 foreign cities where the exam will conducted are Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah (UAE); Kuwait city in Kuwait; Bangkok in Thailand; Colombo in Sri Lanka; Doha in Qatar; Kathmandu in Nepal; Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia; Lagos in Nigeria; Manama in Bahrain; Muscat in Oman; Riyadh in Saudi Arabia; and Singapore. The exam will be conducted at 554 centres across India.

"Candidates who have already selected centres in India and paid the fee without the option for foreign centres but they want to appear for the exam at centres outside India will have the opportunity to correct their centre and country choice during the correction window, which will open after the registration window closes," Parashar said.

NEET-UG is the qualifying entrance exam for admission to Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS), Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS), Bachelor of Ayurveda, Medicine and Surgery (BAMS), Bachelor of Siddha Medicine and Surgery (BSMS), Bachelor of Unani Medicine and Surgery (BUMS), and Bachelor of Homoeopathic Medicine and Surgery (BHMS) and BSc (H) Nursing courses.

The last date for submitting applications is March 9 while the result for the exam will be announced on June 14.