NEET Row: 63 Unfair Cases Reported, No Paper Leak; Sanctity Not Compromised, Says NTA

According to the National Testing Agency (NTA), sixty-three cases of students using unfair means were reported in the highly competitive NEET-UG examination out of whom 23 have been debarred for varying periods while the results of the remaining 40 candidates who were found using unfair means have been withheld.

Representational Image | Photo: PTI
Amid the spiralling row over paper leak, allegations of irregularities and inflation of marks in the crucial medical entrance exam, the National Testing Agency (NTA) on Wednesday said that there were sixty-three cases of students using unfair means reported in the highly competitive NEET-UG examination out of whom 23 have been debarred for varying periods while reiterating that the sanctity of the exam hasn't been compromised and there has been no paper leak.

The result of the remaining 40 candidates who were found using unfair means have been withheld.

NEET paper leak row: What all did NTA say?

According to NTA DG Subodh Kumar Singh, "A committee was constituted consisting of three eminent experts in field of examination and academics to put forward different types of cases reported such as impersonation, cheating and tampering with OMR sheet."

"On recommendations of the panel, 12 candidates were debarred from taking the exam for three years, nine candidates debarred for two years and two candidate for one year each. The result of remaining candidates has been withheld. The panel had given recommendations for each case," Singh added.

NEET paper leak row: SC hearing

The escalating matter has also reached the apex court which said on Tuesday the sanctity of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET-UG), 2024 has been affected.

The top court also sought responses from the Centre and the National Testing Agency (NTA) on another plea seeking a holding of the examination afresh on grounds of alleged question paper leak and other malpractices.

A fresh petition was filed in the Supreme Court on Monday to recall the National Entrance cum Eligibility Test - Under Graduate (NEET-UG) 2024 results - PTI
NEET-UG 2024 Exam Row: SC Seeks Response From NTA On Plea Seeking Re-Exam Over Alleged 'Paper Leak'

NEET paper leak row: Panel set up to overview the matter

The Education Ministry had last week set up a four-member panel to review the grace marks awarded to 1,563 students to compensate them for loss of time due to delay in starting examination at certain centres.

"The panel is yet to submit its report. Depending upon the panel's recommendations, either a retest will be conducted for nearly 1,600 students or an alternate mechanism may be devised to ensure no candidate faces any disadvantage," NTA said.

Rahul Gandhi | - PTI
NEET UG Result Controversy: Rahul Gandhi Slams Modi Over 'Irregularities' in NEET Result Ahead Of Oath Taking

Asked about allegations of marks inflation due to which 67 candidates have bagged top rank, Singh said, out of 67 candidates who got 720 out of 720 marks, 44 candidates received marks on account of revision of answer key of physics and 6 on account of loss of time.

"Only two candidates who got grace marks have received 718 and 719 marks," he clarified.

