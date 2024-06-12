NEET Row: 63 Unfair Cases Reported, No Paper Leak; Sanctity Not Compromised, Says NTA

Amid the spiralling row over paper leak, allegations of irregularities and inflation of marks in the crucial medical entrance exam, the National Testing Agency (NTA) on Wednesday said that there were sixty-three cases of students using unfair means reported in the highly competitive NEET-UG examination out of whom 23 have been debarred for varying periods while reiterating that the sanctity of the exam hasn't been compromised and there has been no paper leak.