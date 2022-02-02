Wednesday, Feb 02, 2022
Nearly 1,700 Kashmiri Pandits Appointed In Jammu And Kashmir Since Article 370 Abrogation: Govt

Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai, while replying to a question in Rajya Sabha said: ‘In order to rehabilitate Kashmiri migrant families, the government of Jammu and Kashmir has appointed 1,697 such persons since August 5, 2019 and selected additional 1,140 persons in this regard’.

Union MoS for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai.(File photo) PTI

Updated: 02 Feb 2022 4:28 pm

Nearly 1,700 Kashmiri Pandits were appointed in various government departments by the Jammu and Kashmir administration since August 5, 2019 when Article 370 was abrogated and the erstwhile state was bifurcated into union territories, the Rajya Sabha was informed on Wednesday.

Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said as per the data provided by the government of Jammu and Kashmir, 44,684 Kashmiri migrant families were registered with the Office of the Relief and Rehabilitation Commissioner (Migrants), Jammu, comprising 1,54,712 individuals.

“In order to rehabilitate Kashmiri migrant families, the government of Jammu and Kashmir has appointed 1,697 such persons since August 5, 2019 and selected additional 1,140 persons in this regard,” he said replying to a written question.
 

