NDA Government 'Failed' In Job Creation, Alleges TRS Working President K T Rama Rao

TRS working president K T Rama Rao on Thursday accused the NDA government at the Centre of failing 'miserably' in creating jobs for the youth of the country. He alleged that demonetization and COVID-19 induced lockdown had adversely affected the livelihood of people in the country.



“Your inefficient decisions and ineffective economic policies led to the loss of jobs, instead of creating new employment opportunities in the country,” Rama Rao, son of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, said in an open letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He also targeted the union government over its 'failure' to attract global investments to the country.





The NDA regime has no commitment to the welfare of agriculture and textile sectors which are the two major sectors people depend on for jobs, he claimed. The state Industries Minister attributed the highest unemployment rate in the past 45 years to the “indecisiveness of the Union Government”. Posing several queries to Modi, Rama Rao sought to know when the Centre will “fill the 16 lakh job vacancies under the Union Government” and what actions have been taken to create two crore jobs per year.

“What answers do you have for the loss of employment opportunities caused due to selling of govt assets to private entities? By privatization of Govt properties, the reservation policy in jobs will be removed. What answers do you have for the SC, ST, and BC youth who are being denied their jobs?” he asked. Rama Rao said lakhs of crores of rupees were brought to the state in the form of investments through innovative and friendly industrial policies of the TRS government. He noted that over 16 lakh private jobs were created in the state.



He further said the TRS government will soon fill up another one lakh government jobs in the state. Rama Rao’s attack on the NDA government came amid an ongoing war of words, almost on a daily basis, between the ruling TRS and BJP in the state.



Referring to the BJP’s Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) corporators meeting PM Modi recently, Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy said leaders of all levels, from ordinary political workers to parliament members, meet Modi regularly either in person or virtually but Chief Minister KCR is accessible only to his family members.







“From Karyakarta to Corporator, Panchayat to Parliament all politicians (BJP or opposition) regularly meet Hon PM @narendramodi either in person or virtually. On the other hand, even senior party leaders don't have access to #FarmHouseCM Only #FarmHouseFamily &blood relatives have access,” Kishan Reddy tweeted.

State BJP president and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar, in an open letter to CM K Chandrasekhar Rao, demanded that the TRS government implement a farm loan waiver as per its election promise and also release funds under the 'Rythu Bandhu' investment support scheme to the farmers.