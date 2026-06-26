NCP MLA Sana Malik Clarifies Remarks Amid Row Over Polygamy Debate In Maharashtra Assembly

NCP MLA Sana Malik clarified that she was neither defending nor promoting polygamy after her remarks during a Maharashtra Assembly debate sparked controversy.
Malik said she had objected to references to Pakistan made during the discussion and maintained that Indian laws should be guided by the Constitution.
BJP and Shiv Sena leaders criticised her comments, accusing her of engaging in vote-bank politics and undermining reforms such as the abolition of triple talaq.
A debate in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly on issues affecting Muslim women has escalated into a political controversy, with ruling NCP MLA Sana Malik facing criticism from BJP and Shiv Sena leaders over her remarks on polygamy.
The controversy arose during a discussion on atrocities faced by Muslim women due to the practice of triple talaq. Malik's comments were interpreted by some members as suggesting that India could adopt practices followed in Pakistan.
Malik Issues Clarification
Responding to the criticism on Thursday, Malik said her remarks had been misconstrued and insisted that she neither defended nor supported polygamy.
"I am not even defending or supporting polygamy. I was informing the House about the ways of polygamy. However, BJP MLA Devayani Farande brought up the issue citing references to Pakistan, to which I objected," she told reporters.
Malik argued that discussions on Indian laws should not rely on examples from Pakistan.
"Why should we use a practice in Pakistan as a reference point to decide something here in India? Pakistan's laws are based on the Quran. If any reference is needed, it can be taken from the holy book Quran. Bharat's Constitution has given us ways of life and living life. The Constitution has even given us the right to follow our religion," she said.
She also said her intervention was meant to highlight that polygamy was not confined to any one community.
"My question was whether only Muslim men indulge in polygamy. Is it not true that other men also indulge in it?" the NCP MLA asked.
Malik further said women's issues should not be viewed through a religious lens and objected to references made to Pakistan during the Assembly debate.
"I am a daughter of Maharashtra, and just because someone asks me to go to Pakistan, I will not go," she added.
BJP, Shiv Sena Criticise Remarks
For her statement, Malik faced criticism from even her alliance partners as both the Shiv Sena and the BJP condemned her words.
Shiv Sena leader Shaina NC accused Malik of indulging in vote-bank politics and said her remarks disrespected Indian women.
She contrasted Malik's comments with the Modi government's legislation banning triple talaq, saying the law had restored dignity to Muslim women.
BJP MLA Manisha Chaudhary also criticised Malik, asserting that India's governance is guided by the Constitution.
"India is governed by the Constitution and not the Quran. If one wants to live in India, one must follow the Constitution," Chaudhary said.
(With PTI Inputs)