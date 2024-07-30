Uran Murder: Man, Who Stabbed 20-Year-Old To Death, Arrested From Karnataka

Two days after the body of a 20-year-old, Yashashree Shinde, was found in the bushes near Uran railway station in Navi Mumbai, police arrested the accused in the case from Karnataka, a senior official said.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) said that the accused, Dawood Sheikh, was nabbed from Shahpur in Karnataka's Gulbarga area.
Shinde's body was found around 2 am on Saturday, Navi Mumbai Deputy Commissioner of Police Vivek Pansare had said. The murder probably took place on Friday night, the day when Shinde had taken a half-day leave.
Yashashree Shinde, a resident of Uran, had been working in Belapur, which is located around 25 kms away from her residence.
An official had earlier said that their initial investigation suggested that the woman was murdered after a "love affair went wrong".
A case had been registered against an unidentified person under section 103 of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita and three teams were formed to nab the accused.
The crime branch also investigated the case independently, police had earlier said.
CCTV Footage Surfaces Of Accused
A CCTV footage from July 25 has surfaced on social media, where Dawood Sheikh can be allegedly seen following the victim, Yashashree Shinde, on the road past the Uran market, the Free Press Journal reported.
The 20-year-old victim had gone missing on July 25 and later found murdered near the Uran railway station on July 27.
Accused Knew Yashashree Since 2019
The accused had reportedly known Yashashree Shinde since 2019 and was arrested on the basis of her father's complaint under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. Shinde's father had found about out about their friendship.
According to the FPJ report, Sheikh was released from the jail after six months, following which he moved to his hometown in Karnataka and worked as a bus driver there.
Meanwhile, Navi Mumbai DCP Vivek Pansare had also issued a clarification over the murder being 'brutal'. He said that the claims which said that Shinde's private parts were injured, her head was smashed, her breasts chopped off and her hands were chopped are all false and misleading.
He said that however, she indeed had been stabbed to death. They also reportedly said that the motive was not love 'jihad' rather it was a case of love triangle.