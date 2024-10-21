National Conference’s Win A Mandate For Transformation, Not Celebration

The recent Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) electoral verdict is a moment not for celebration, but for deep reflection—particularly for the political leadership in Kashmir, and most notably for the National Conference (NC). If the electoral success is interpreted solely as a win for the party, with the focus shifting towards rewarding loyal supporters, it would mark a grave miscalculation. The people of J&K, especially in the Kashmir region, are not simply looking for political victors—they are yearning for a government that truly engages with their realities and addresses their concerns. Years of governance by an unresponsive and distant bureaucracy have left them feeling abandoned, with no one to empathise with their daily struggles. This sense of alienation has significantly shaped the way people voted, but the election is not just a moment of frustration—it carries a much deeper political significance. The message from the people is clear, and it is now the NC’s responsibility to decode and align itself with that message.