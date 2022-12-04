Nation Will Become 'Viswaguru' In 25 Years, Says President

President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday exuded confidence that the country would become the ‘viswaguru’ by the time it celebrated the centenary of its Independence (in 2047) with its pride restored.

Addressing the Navy Day celebrations at the Ramakrishna Beach here, the President said India was called great because it was such a country with people full of energy.

“People of India have such energy be it in music, sports, culture, soldiers…everyone is marching ahead to take India forward. I am confident by the time India celebrates the centenary of its Independence, it will become the viswaguru and restore its pride,” Murmu observed.

She, however, noted that there was a need to bridge certain gaps “so that every Indian can march forward with pride and step into the new and developed India”.The President said the Navy Day reminded one of the need to “rededicate ourselves to taking India forward, transiting through Amrit Kaal, towards a great future”.

Noting that India was an inherently maritime nation with sea on three sides and high mountains on the fourth, the President said it was but natural that the oceans would play a vital role in the country’s growth and prosperity.

“The Navy has a responsibility of ensuring an umbrella of security for India’s national maritime interest. It remains firm in its perseverance, resolute in its commitment, futuristic in capability development and outcome-oriented in action, as was evident from this year’s Navy Day theme ‘Combat-ready, Credible, Cohesive and Future-Proof’,” she observed.

“Indian Navy is driven by Atmanirbhar, has a sustained reach and presence across the oceans and is propelled by innovation. As the Supreme Commander, I am confident that Indian Navy will continue to grow from strength to strength, aligned with a vision for new and developed India,” the President added.

Calling Visakhapatnam “the jewel of the east coast”, Murmu said it emerged as an important hub, paving way for India’s secure future. The President, who launched several developmental projects of the Union Ministries of Road Transport and Highways, Defence and Tribal Affairs, said they would contribute to India’s holistic and inclusive development.

The National Open Air Range in Kurnool district, established by Defence Research and Development Laboratory, would serve India’s defence preparedness and be an asset to the nation. Highways development would decrease congestion and increase road safety, reduce travel time and facilitate faster movement of people and goods in the State, she said.

The President said the Ekalavya Model Residential Schools, four of which she inaugurated on Sunday, were playing a major role in providing quality education to tribal students.

“The EMRS at Buttayagudem, Chintoor, Rajavommangi and Gumma Lakshmipuram in different districts of AP will go a long way in educating tribal children and help in their all-round development through academics and extra-curricular activities. We must ensure that every child in India gets education, no matter where and in what condition they reside,” Murmu said.

“Education must be accessible to each and everyone,” she added. After attending the Navy Day Reception at Anantagiri, the President flew to temple-town Tirupati. After an overnight stay on Tirumala Hills, Murmu would offer worship to Venkateswara Swamy at the holy hill shrine early Monday.

(With PTI Inputs)