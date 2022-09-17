Saturday, Sep 17, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Narendra Modi's Leadership Guided Arunachal Pradesh To Achieve Several Milestones: Pema Khandu

Pema Khandu, on the opening ceremony of ‘Seva Pakhwada’ (service rendering for fortnight) here, marking Modi’s 72nd birthday, said the PM has ensured the overall development of Arunachal Pradesh and its people.

Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu
Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu Office of the Celebration Committee, Golden Jubilee (50 Years) of Arunachal Pradesh

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 17 Sep 2022 6:38 pm

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Saturday heaped praise on Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his political acumen and leadership which "guided the country in general and this northeastern state in particular to achieve several milestones".

Khandu, on the opening ceremony of ‘Seva Pakhwada’ (service rendering for fortnight) here, marking Modi’s 72nd birthday, said the PM has ensured the overall development of Arunachal Pradesh and its people.

"India is such a diverse country; running it is not an easy job. I believe the right person became the prime minister at the right time. The transformation that came about in India under his leadership says it all," the chief minister said.

The BJP has organised fortnight-long Seva Pakhwada till October 2 across the country. During the period, party workers will arrange blood donation camps, free health check-ups, distribute equipment among differently abled persons and conduct vaccination drives.

In line with Modi's call to make India tuberculosis-free by 2025, party workers will also adopt patients suffering from the disease in their respective areas."We, as Indians, are lucky to have Modi as our prime minister," Khandu said.

"Modi has brought about productive and people-friendly reforms in governance. His dedication, political acumen and leadership guided the country in general and Arunachal in particular to achieve several milestones.

"We have always tried our best to follow his advice. And with much pride, we can say that we have effected several game-changing reforms. I dedicate whatever we, as a state government, have achieved in the last six years to our prime minister," the CM maintained.

He urged upon his colleagues in the government, BJP workers and other stakeholders to commit themselves to the service of the state and its people. On the occasion, Khandu also welcomed former minister from Tirap district, Tinkhap Taiju, into the BJP fold. Taiju, who was the state vice-president of the Congress, quit the grand old party recently.

Related stories

Festivals Medium For Tribal Communities To Connect With Roots: Pema Khandu

Pema Khandu: Will Quit CM's Post If Highway Not Constructed By March

Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu Tests Covid Positive

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

National Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu Prime Minister Narendra Modi Northeastern State Seva Pakhwada Bjp Workers Tirap District Tinkhap Taiju
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

PM Narendra Modi’s Remarks To Vladimir Putin On Ukraine War Creates Buzz Round The World

PM Narendra Modi’s Remarks To Vladimir Putin On Ukraine War Creates Buzz Round The World

Return Of Cheetah: India's Endeavour To Revive The Long-extinct Big Cat Species

Return Of Cheetah: India's Endeavour To Revive The Long-extinct Big Cat Species