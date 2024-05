National

Muslims Inching Closer To Uddhav Sena In Maharashtra

In 2022, an old speech by Balasaheb Thackeray went viral on social media. In the video, the Shiv Sena founder was found saying that he would continue his fight against the use of loudspeakers in the Masjid. He also allegedly said that he would stop Namaaz on the streets if he came to power. However, the time changes fast. And so, the political equations. A few days back, during a campaign rally of the INDIA bloc at Raigad in Maharashtra, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sushma Andhare showed the new avatar of Sena (UBT)- perhaps more clearly than anybody else in the recent past.