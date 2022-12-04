Mumbai: Woman Gang-Raped, Attacked With Sharp Weapon, Given Cigarette Burns On Private Parts

Sunday, Dec 04, 2022
The incident took place in Kurla in the early hours of Wednesday, the official said, adding the accused and victim stay in the same locality.

Updated: 04 Dec 2022 3:53 pm

A 42 year-old woman was allegedly gang-raped by three persons who entered her home, attacked her with a sharp weapon and gave her burn injuries on her private parts with cigarettes, a Mumbai police official said on Sunday.

The incident took place in Kurla in the early hours of Wednesday, the official said, adding the accused and victim stay in the same locality.

"The accused raped her one by one and also performed unnatural sex. They singed her private parts with cigarettes and attacked her with a sharp weapon on the chest and both arms. One of the accused videoed the incident and threatened to circulate it if she approached police," he said.

The woman narrated her ordeal to neighbours, who got in touch with an NGO and an FIR was registered, the Kurla police station official said.

The trio has been charged under Indian Penal Code sections 376 (rape), 376D (gang rape), 377 (unnatural sex), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapon) and other offences and efforts were on to nab them, he said.

-With PTI Input

