Home National

Mumbai Sees Rise In Swine Flu, Dengue And Malaria Cases In August

The number of cases of leptospirosis, gastro and hepatitis decreased compared to the last month.  During August 1 to 28, Mumbai reported 61 leptospirosis, 444 gastro and 51 hepatitis cases, against 65 leptospirosis, 697 gastro and 65 hepatitis cases reported in July 2022.  

Updated: 30 Aug 2022 8:48 pm

As many as 183 new cases of swine flu, 147 cases of dengue and 736 cases of malaria were detected in Mumbai between August 1 and August 28 but no death due to these infections were reported,  civic officials said on Tuesday. 

There was an increase in cases compared to July when 105 cases of swine flu, 61 cases of dengue and 563 cases of malaria had been reported. Overall, the cases of leptospirosis, gastro, dengue, hepatitis and swine flu witnessed an increase in August 2022 compared to the year-ago.

Last year, Mumbai had witnessed three fatalities each due to leptospirosis and dengue. The number of cases of leptospirosis, gastro and hepatitis decreased compared to the last month.  During August 1 to 28, Mumbai reported 61 leptospirosis, 444 gastro and 51 hepatitis cases, against 65 leptospirosis, 697 gastro and 65 hepatitis cases reported in July 2022.   

Swine flu (H1N1) cases with symptoms like fever, cough, sore throat or throat irritation, body pain, headache, diarrhea or vomiting are increasing in the city, said a release by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

These symptoms of H1N1 virus infection subside with symptomatic treatment and there is no need for investigation (testing), it said.

To prevent the spread of swine flu and avoid catching the infection, people should cover the nose and mouth while sneezing or coughing,  wash hands frequently with soap and water and avoid touching the eyes, nose and mouth, the BMC said. It also asked people to avoid self-medication. 

(With PTI Inputs)

