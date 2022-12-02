Friday, Dec 02, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

Mumbai Sees Five Covid-19 Cases, 18 Recoveries, No Death

Home National

Mumbai Sees Five Covid-19 Cases, 18 Recoveries, No Death

The recovery count increased by 18 and reached 11,35,114, leaving the city with an active caseload of 58. Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation data showed the city's recovery rate was 98.3 per cent.

COVID-19 cases
Covid-19 cases (Representational image)

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 02 Dec 2022 8:18 pm

Mumbai on Friday recorded five Covid-19 cases, which took the tally in the metropolis to 11,54,916, while the death toll stood unchanged at 19,744, the civic body said. On Thursday, the city had reported just two cases.

The recovery count increased by 18 and reached 11,35,114, leaving the city with an active caseload of 58. Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation data showed the city's recovery rate was 98.3 per cent.

So far, 1,85,68,152 coronavirus tests have been carried out in the city, including 2,599 in the last 24 hours, as per official data. 

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

National Mumbai 5 Covid-19 Cases The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation Official Active Covid-19 Cases Covid-19 Death Toll
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Enormous Potential For Film-Making In Bihar: Nitish Kumar

Enormous Potential For Film-Making In Bihar: Nitish Kumar

JNU Campus Defaced With Anti-Brahmin Slogans

JNU Campus Defaced With Anti-Brahmin Slogans