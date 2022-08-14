Sunday, Aug 14, 2022
Mumbai Sees 882 Covid-19 Cases, One Death, 464 Recoveries

The recovery count increased by 464 and stood at 11,07,883, leaving the metropolis with 5,041 active cases.

Updated: 14 Aug 2022 7:31 pm

Mumbai on Sunday recorded 882 Covid-19 cases, which took the tally to 11,32,588, while the death toll increased by one and touched 19,664, a civic official said.

Of the 882 new cases, only 57 were symptomatic, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation official added.

The recovery count increased by 464 and stood at 11,07,883, leaving the metropolis with 5,041 active cases, he said.

So far, 1,79,50,187 coronavirus tests have been carried out in Mumbai, including 8,945 in the last 24 hours.

Civic data showed the recovery rate was 97.8 per cent and the overall growth rate in cases between August 7 and 13 was 0.057 per cent.

The caseload doubling time stood at 1,213 days, as per BMC data. 

(With PTI Inputs)

