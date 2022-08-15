Monday, Aug 15, 2022
Mumbai Sees 584 Covid-19 Cases, No Death; Active Tally Now 5,218

The recovery count increased by 407 in the last 24 hours to touch 11,08,290, which left the metropolis with an active caseload of 5,218.

Covid-19 cases

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 15 Aug 2022 8:03 pm

Mumbai on Monday reported 584 Covid-19 cases, which took the tally to 11,33,172, while the death toll stood unchanged at 19,664, a civic official said.

This is a drop from the 882 cases and one death recorded on Sunday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation official pointed out. Of the new cases, 522 are asymptomatic, he added.

The recovery count increased by 407 in the last 24 hours to touch 11,08,290, which left the metropolis with an active caseload of 5,218, the official said.

BMC data showed the recovery rate was 97.8 per cent and the growth rate of cases between August 8 and 14 stood at 0.062 per cent.

It also revealed that the caseload doubling time was 1,101 days. The overall number of coronavirus tests increased by 7,258 in the last 24 hours to reach 1,79,57,445, as per civic data. 

(With PTI Inputs)

