Mumbai Sees 115 Covid-19 Cases, No Death; Active Tally 697 As 106 Recover

So far, 1,83,09,406 coronavirus tests have been conducted in Mumbai, including 7,038 in the last 24 hours, a dip from the 7,350 samples examined in the preceding 24-hour period.

Updated: 30 Sep 2022 11:03 pm

Mumbai on Friday reported 115 COVID-19 cases, which took the tally to 11,50,248, while the death toll remained unchanged at 19,731, a civic official said.

The 100-mark was breached for the third day in a row, the official said, adding that 100 cases were detected a day earlier.

The recovery count rose by 106 to touch 11,29,820, leaving the metropolis with an active caseload of 697, the official said.

Of the 115 new cases, only 11 are symptomatic, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation official added.

BMC data revealed the recovery rate was 98.2 per cent and the overall growth rate of cases between September 23 and 29 stood at 0.008 per cent.

So far, 1,83,09,406 coronavirus tests have been conducted in Mumbai, including 7,038 in the last 24 hours, a dip from the 7,350 samples examined in the preceding 24-hour period.

The caseload doubling time is 8,571 days, as per civic data.

-With PTI Input

