The principal of the Somaiya School in Mumbai, Parveen Shaikh, has been asked by the school management to resign, allegedly over "liking" a series of posts on social media platform X.
According to reports, a news outlet, OpIndia, carried a story on April 24, accusing Shaikh of being a "Hamas sympathiser" and "anti-Hindu" based on her social media activity. The article claimed that her views were incompatible with her role as an educator.
Shaikh has denied the allegations, stating that she is a victim of a "malicious response" aimed at silencing her. Shaikh told The Indian Express: "I live in democratic India; I hold the principle of freedom of speech in high regard as it is a cornerstone of democracy. It is unimaginable that my expression would provoke such a response, furthering their biased agenda."
Advertisement
“The management has always been supportive and positive. They acknowledge my role in the school’s growth and success and are happy with my work. They say this is a difficult decision for them,” she said.
She said, the school management has no formal policy on political remarks by employees. But at a meeting in March, she said, it was clarified that “employees are permitted to express their personal views on their private social media accounts, provided they clearly state that these are personal opinions”.
Advertisement
Shaikh, who rarely posts on X, has "liked" several posts supporting the besieged territory of Gaza. She has also liked several posts that are critical of the Bharatiya Janata Party and Prime Minister Modi.
Shaikh remains steadfast in her resolve to hold on to her position in the school.
In a statement to Hindustan Times, she said: "The news portal that published the article about me is known for its bias against secular constitutional ethos and the Palestinian cause. Its followers, who have trolled me, would share the same bias."