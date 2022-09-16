Mumbai Logs 159 New Covid-19 Cases, One Fatality

Mumbai on Friday recorded 159 new cases of coronavirus and one casualty due to the infection, an official from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) said.

With this, the tally of cases rose to 11,48,799, while the toll stood at 19,723, he said.

There has been a slight increase in the daily cases, as the city had on Thursday reported 138 infections and a single casualty.

As per a bulletin issued by the civic body, at least 8,951 swab samples were tested in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of tests conducted so far to 1,82,14,897.

The count of recoveries has reached 11,27,859 after 250 patients recovered and were discharged from hospitals during the day, it stated.

The city currently has 1,217 active cases, with a recovery rate of 98.2 per cent.

Of the latest cases, only eight patients were symptomatic, the bulletin said.

The overall growth rate of cases in the city is 0.017 per cent for the period between September 9 and September 15, while the doubling rate is 4,242 days, it stated.

