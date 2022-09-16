Friday, Sep 16, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Mumbai Logs 159 New Covid-19 Cases, One Fatality

The overall growth rate of cases in the city is 0.017 per cent for the period between September 9 and September 15, while the doubling rate is 4,242 days, it stated.

Mumbai Logs 159 New Covid-19 Cases, One Fatality
Mumbai Logs 159 New Covid-19 Cases, One Fatality

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 16 Sep 2022 7:28 pm

Mumbai on Friday recorded 159 new cases of coronavirus and one casualty due to the infection, an official from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) said.

With this, the tally of cases rose to 11,48,799, while the toll stood at 19,723, he said. 

There has been a slight increase in the daily cases, as the city had on Thursday reported 138 infections and a single casualty.

As per a bulletin issued by the civic body, at least 8,951 swab samples were tested in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of tests conducted so far to 1,82,14,897.

The count of recoveries has reached 11,27,859 after 250 patients recovered and were discharged from hospitals during the day, it stated.

The city currently has 1,217 active cases, with a recovery rate of 98.2 per cent. 

Of the latest cases, only eight patients were symptomatic, the bulletin said. 

The overall growth rate of cases in the city is 0.017 per cent for the period between September 9 and September 15, while the doubling rate is 4,242 days, it stated.

Related stories

Nashik sees 21 Covid-19 cases, 23 recoveries

Timothee Chalamet Believes Covid Prompts Him To Transition To 'Adulting Mindset'

Puducherry Logs 104 New Covid-19 Cases

-With PTI Input

Tags

National Active Covid Cases Covid Deaths Covid Tally COVID Restrictions COVID Fatalities Mumbai Maharashtra
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Can SCO Summit Be An Opportunity For India To Mend Ties With Neighbour Pakistan?

Can SCO Summit Be An Opportunity For India To Mend Ties With Neighbour Pakistan?

Live Streaming Of Chelsea Vs Salzburg: How To Watch UEFA Champions League 2022-23 Football Live

Live Streaming Of Chelsea Vs Salzburg: How To Watch UEFA Champions League 2022-23 Football Live