Thursday, Nov 24, 2022
Home National

Mumbai Logs 14 New COVID-19 Cases, Zero Fatality

BMC reported 14 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the overall infection count to 11,54,830, while the number of active cases fell below 100. 

Covid-19
Covid-19 Representational Image

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 23 Nov 2022 9:49 pm

Mumbai on Wednesday reported 14 new COVID-19 cases, which took its overall infection tally to 11,54,830, while the active case count dropped below the 100 mark, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said. 

Since nobody succumbed to the infection during the day, the death toll remained unchanged at 19,743, it said.

On Tuesday, Mumbai witnessed 12 COVID-19 cases and zero fatalities. The active case count dipped to 98 cases from 114 cases the day before.

The recovery count reached 11,34,989 after 30 patients recuperated from the infection in the last 24 hours, the BMC said.

The city's COVID-19 growth rate between November 16 and 22 is 0.002 per cent. 

As many as 3,296 swab samples were tested in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of tests conducted in the state so far to 1,85,39,286. The recovery rate stands at 98.3 per cent, while the doubling rate is 47,452 days, the civic body said.

