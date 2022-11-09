Wednesday, Nov 09, 2022
Mumbai Court Grants Bail To Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut In Money Laundering Case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had arrested Rajya Sabha member Raut in July this year for his alleged role in financial irregularities in connection with the redevelopment of the Patra Chawl (row tenement) in suburban Goregaon. 

Shiv Sena MP Sukant Raut
Shiv Sena MP Sukant Raut PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 09 Nov 2022 1:43 pm

A special court here on Wednesday granted bail to Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut in a money laundering case pertaining to the Patra Chawl redevelopment project.

Special Judge M G Deshpande, designated to hear cases pertaining to the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), allowed the bail plea of Raut after hearing arguments from both sides.

He is currently in judicial custody and lodged at the Arthur Road Jail in Mumbai. 

He is currently in judicial custody and lodged at the Arthur Road Jail in Mumbai.

Raut had in his bail plea claimed the case against him was a perfect example of "abuse of power" and "political vendetta".

The ED had opposed Raut's plea, saying he played a major role in the money laundering case related to the Patra Chawl redevelopment and acted "behind the curtains" to avoid the money trail.

The ED's probe pertains to alleged financial irregularities in the redevelopment of the Patra Chawl and related financial transactions involving his wife and associates. 

