Mukesh Ambani Visits Shrinathji Temple In Rajasthan

The Ambani family has been a firm believer of Shrinathji. Ambani reached Dabok airport in Udaipur in a chartered plane. From there, he reached Nathdwara by road.

Mukesh Ambani.
Mukesh Ambani. PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 12 Sep 2022 8:52 pm

Mukesh Ambani, chairman of Reliance Industries, visited Shrinathji temple in Nathdwara town of Rajasthan's Rajsamand district on Monday evening.  

Radhika Merchant, fiance of his son Anant Ambani, and Manoj Modi, director of the company, were also there with him.  

After offering prayers and staying for some time, they returned to Udaipur and from where they left for Mumbai. 

(With PTI Inputs)

