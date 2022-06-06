Monday, Jun 06, 2022
MP Sees 40 New COVID-19 Cases, No Fatality

The positivity rate in MP is 0.6 per cent while the recovery count increased by 35 to touch 10,31,829, leaving the state with 253 active cases, the official said. With 6,932 samples examined during the day, the number of tests in MP went up to 2,93,47,027, he added. 

COVID-19 Cases Peaked in MP

Updated: 06 Jun 2022 10:09 pm

The COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh reached 10,42,819 on Monday after the detection of 40 fresh cases, while the pandemic death toll remained unchanged at 10,737, a health official said. 

A government release said 11,93,75,377 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in MP, including 43,446 on Monday. 

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 10,42,819, new cases 40, death toll 10,737, recoveries 10,31,829, active cases 253, number of tests so far 2,93,47,027.

-With PTI Input

National COVID-19 Active Covid Cases Covid Deaths Bhopal Madhya Pradesh
