MP Sees 25 COVID-19 Cases, No Death; Active Tally Stands At 254

The COVID-19 caseload in Madhya Pradesh rose to 10,42,643 on Thursday after 25 cases were detected, while the death toll remained unchanged at 10,736, an official said.

The positivity rate stands at 0.3 per cent, while the recovery count increased by 49 to touch 10,31,653, leaving the state with 254 active cases, he added. With 7,407 samples examined during the day, the number of coronavirus tests carried out in Madhya Pradesh went up to 2,93,19,204, he said. A government release said 11,92,37,805 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the state, including 66,926 on Thursday.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 10,42,643, new cases 25, death toll 10,736, total recoveries 10,31,653, active cases 254, number of tests conducted so far 2,93,19,204.

-With PTI Input