Saturday, Feb 26, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

MP's First Women's Cricket Academy To Come Up In Shivpuri

The talent search programme for the state women's cricket academy will begin on February 28. It will be open for the 14 to 21 age group, he said.

MP's First Women's Cricket Academy To Come Up In Shivpuri
Women cricket team (photo for representational purposes only) PTI photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 26 Feb 2022 2:57 pm

The first women's cricket academy of Madhya Pradesh will be set up in Shivpuri district, and a talent search programme for picking up players for it will begin from Monday, an official has said. 
       

Shivpuri is the state Sports and Youth Welfare Minister Yashodhara Raje Scindia's Assembly constituency. "This is going to be the 11th sports academy in the state. Academies for athletics, shooting, horse riding, water sports, martial arts, men's hockey, women's hockey, badminton, archery and men's cricket are already running in Madhya Pradesh," the official said. 
       

The talent search programme for the state women's cricket academy will begin on February 28. It will be open for the 14 to 21 age group, he said. 
       

Related stories

Live Streaming, PSL 2022: When And Where To Watch Multan Sultans Vs Lahore Qalandars Final Live

Cabinet Allows Up To 20% FDI In IPO-bound LIC: Report

The Curious Case Of Women In Manipur Politics 

The first talent search for the academy will be held in Indore on February 28 and March 1. Players from all the districts of Indore and Ujjain divisions are free to take part in the exercise, a government statement said. 
       

Likewise, the talent search exercise will be carried out in the state capital on March 2 and 3 for the districts of Bhopal, Narmadapuram and Sagar divisions, it added.
       

For the districts of the Jabalpur division, it is going to be organised in Jabalpur on March 4 and 5, while for the districts of Gwalior and Chambal division the exercise will be held in Shivpuri on March 7 and 8, it said. 
       

Education, accommodation, food, training kit are provided free of cost to the selected players in all the academies by the sports department in MP, it added. 

With PTI inputs.

Tags

National Madhya Pradesh Indian Cricket Cricket India Women's Cricket Team Women's Cricket Academy National Cricket Academy Cricket Academy Bhopal Madhya Pradesh Government Bhopal Madhya Pradesh
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The Untarnished standard of Journalism

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

MORE FROM NationalMore

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Former Lucknow University Student Leaders In Fray In Ongoing Uttar Pradesh Election

Former Lucknow University Student Leaders In Fray In Ongoing Uttar Pradesh Election

BAN Vs AFG: Heroic Afif Hossain-Mehidy Hasan Stand Scripts Stunning Win For Bangladesh

BAN Vs AFG: Heroic Afif Hossain-Mehidy Hasan Stand Scripts Stunning Win For Bangladesh