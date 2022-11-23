MP Records 2 Covid-19 Cases, No New Death; Active Tally At 12

Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday reported just two new COVID-19 cases, taking the overall tally to 10,54,891, while no death death linked to the infection was registered in the state, an official said.

The coronavirus death toll remained static at 10,776.

The recovery count increased by three to touch 10,44,103, leaving the state with 12 active cases of the viral infection, the official informed.

With 2,989 swab samples examined during the day, the number of coronavirus tests conducted in MP so far went up to 3,02,08,053, he added.

-With PTI Input