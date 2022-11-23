Thursday, Nov 24, 2022
MP Records 2 Covid-19 Cases, No New Death; Active Tally At 12

The recovery count increased by three to touch 10,44,103, leaving the state with 12 active cases of the viral infection, the official informed.

Updated: 23 Nov 2022 10:31 pm

Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday reported just two new COVID-19 cases, taking the overall tally to 10,54,891, while no death death linked to the infection was registered in the state, an official said.

The coronavirus death toll remained static at 10,776.

The recovery count increased by three to touch 10,44,103, leaving the state with 12 active cases of the viral infection, the official informed.

With 2,989 swab samples examined during the day, the number of coronavirus tests conducted  in MP so far went up to 3,02,08,053, he added.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 10,54,891, new cases 02, death toll 10,776, recoveries 10,44,103, active cases 12, total tests 3,02,08,053.

-With PTI Input

National Active Covid Cases Covid Deaths Covid Tally COVID-19 COVID Restrictions Bhopal Madhya Pradesh
