Thursday, Feb 03, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

MP: Govt School Teacher Donates Retirement Benefits Worth Rs 40 Lakh To Poor Students

Chansoriya said both his sons were working and his daughter was married.

MP: Govt School Teacher Donates Retirement Benefits Worth Rs 40 Lakh To Poor Students
MP: Govt School Teacher Donates Retirement Benefits Worth Rs 40 Lakh To Poor Students

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 02 Feb 2022 9:48 pm

A teacher of a government primary school has donated all the money from his employee provident fund and gratuity worth Rs 40 lakh to poor students on the day of his retirement after 39 years of service in Madhya Pradesh's Panna district. 
       

Vijay Kumar Chansoriya announced at a programme organised by his colleagues to honour him on his last day at work at a primary school in Khandia on Monday. 
       

“With the consent of my wife and children, I have decided to donate all my provident fund and gratuity money to the school for poor students. No one can lessen suffering in the world, but we should do whatever good we can,” Chansoriya said at the event. 
       

Related stories

Angadia Firm Looted In Mumbai; Over Rs 77 Lakh Cash Stolen

Maharashtra: Footwear Shop Gutted In Fire At Sinnar

Delhi Logs 3,028 New Covid-19 Cases, 27 Deaths

Speaking to reporters later, the retired teacher said, “I have struggled a lot. I operated a rickshaw and sold milk to complete my studies. I became a teacher in 1983.” Chansoriya said both his sons were working and his daughter was married. 
       

"I came across poor students who lived in deprivation and donated for them. I saw their happiness whenever I helped them. My children are already settled and I decided to donate all my provident fund and gratuity money worth Rs 40 lakh,” he said. The educator's wife Hemlata and daughter Mahima said the entire family had supported his decision. 

With PTI inputs.

Tags

National Madhya Pradesh Teachers Donations Retirement
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM National

Kodanad Heist-And-Murder Case: Accused On Bail Wants To Be Taken Back To Prison

Kodanad Heist-And-Murder Case: Accused On Bail Wants To Be Taken Back To Prison

World Wetlands Day: Towards A Greener Earth

Angadia Firm Looted In Mumbai; Over Rs 77 Lakh Cash Stolen

Maharashtra: Footwear Shop Gutted In Fire At Sinnar

Delhi Logs 3,028 New Covid-19 Cases, 27 Deaths

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Bar-headed Geese, that migrate to the region in winter fly at a wet land in village Gharana in Ranbir Singh Pura.

World Wetlands Day: Towards A Greener Earth

Actress Huma Qureshi in a still from the 'Mithya' trailer.

In Pics: Huma Qureshi's 'Mithya' Trailer Looks Intriguing

A bloodied bull is pinned down by a man on the street during the running of the bulls to celebrate the feast of the virgin of Candelaria in Tlacotalpan, Veracruz state, México,

Running Of The Bulls: Bloody Glimpses Of A Mexican Feast

Actress Mouni Roy being showered with yellow flowers from family and friends at the ceremony.

In Pics: Mouni Roy Shares Gorgeous Photos From Her Haldi Celebrations

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, center, shows annual federal budget for the year 2022-23, with her team before leaving finance ministry for the parliament house to present it, in New Delhi.

Budget 2022: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Unveils Economic Blueprint Amid Pandemic Pangs