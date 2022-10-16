MP Government’s New Medical Education Project: Amit Shah Releases Textbooks In Hindi For MBBS Students

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday released textbooks in Hindi of three subjects for MBBS students as part of an ambitious project of the Madhya Pradesh government to impart medical education in the Hindi language.

Madhya Pradesh has become the first state in the country to start the MBBS course in Hindi, state Education Minister Vishvas Sarang said on the occasion.

Shah unveiled the textbooks of medical biochemistry, anatomy and medical physiology subjects for the MBBS students at an event held in the state capital Bhopal in the presence of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Sarang.

-With PTI Input