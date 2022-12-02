Friday, Dec 02, 2022
MP: Chouhan Gifts Rs 2 Lakh For Wedding Of Khargone Riot Victim's Sister

MP: Chouhan Gifts Rs 2 Lakh For Wedding Of Khargone Riot Victim's Sister

The Chief Minister had met Shivam while he was undergoing treatment at a hospital in Indore and assured him assistance to ensure that his sister's wedding takes place in a grand way, an official said.

Hon’ble Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Shivraj Singh Chouhan
Hon’ble Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 02 Dec 2022 7:20 pm

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday provided Rs 2 lakh as financial assistance for the wedding of a woman whose brother was injured in the riots at Khargone, an official said. 

Shivam (16) sustained injury to his head when a stone was hurled at him during a riot that erupted after a Ram Navami procession in Khargone district on April 10, the official from the state public relations department said.

The chief minister had met Shivam while he was undergoing treatment at a hospital in Indore and assured him assistance to ensure that his sister's wedding takes place in a grand way, he said.

The boy has recovered and his sister's wedding is to take place in Nisarpur town of Dhar district during the day, the official said.

Keeping his promise, Chouhan directed officials to gift a cheque of Rs 2 lakh to the bride and the order was carried out, he said.

-With PTI Input

