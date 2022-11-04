Friday, Nov 04, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

MP: Accident Leaves 11 Dead In Betul As SUV Rams Into Bus

According to Betul police control room assistant sub inspector Shivraj Singh Thakur, the accident occurred on Bhainsdehi road, about 36 km from the district headquarters.

Representational Image
Representational Image PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 04 Nov 2022 9:30 am

Eleven persons, including two children, were killed after the sports utility vehicle (SUV) they were travelling in collided with an empty bus at Jhallar in Betul district of Madhya Pradesh in the wee hours of Friday, police said.

What did the police say?

According to Betul police control room assistant sub inspector Shivraj Singh Thakur, the accident occurred on Bhainsdehi road, about 36 km from the district headquarters.

"Six men, three women, a girl aged around five years, and a toddler died on the spot in the accident that took place around 2 am," he said.  

The deceased were labourers, who were returning home here from Amravati in neighbouring Maharashtra.

The severity of the accident was such that the bodies of some of the victims had to be  from the mangled remains of the SUV with the help of gas cutters, Thakur said.

The bodies were later sent for post-mortem.

Primary investigation suggests that the SUV rammed into the bus after its driver dozed off, police said.]

Police have registered a case and probe is underway, Thakur said. 

Related stories

Should Morbi Bridge Tragedy Be Termed 'Act Of Fraud' Or Mere Accident? Uddhav Faction

Vande Bharat Meets Accident In Gujarat, 3rd Incident Since Train’s Inception In September

15 UP Labourers Killed In Bus Accident In MP While Returning Home For Diwali, Over 35 Injured

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

National Madhya Pradesh Accidents Betul SUV SUV Rams Into Bus Car Accident
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Income Tax Act Offers Extra Exemption, Deduction To Senior Citizens: Here’s What They Can Avail

Income Tax Act Offers Extra Exemption, Deduction To Senior Citizens: Here’s What They Can Avail

Gujarat: Oreva Reopened Morbi Bridge After 'Temporary Repairs'; Complete Work Promised After Permanent Contract Only

Gujarat: Oreva Reopened Morbi Bridge After 'Temporary Repairs'; Complete Work Promised After Permanent Contract Only