MoS Defence Ajay Bhatt Visits Maharashtra NCC Directorate

The minister visited Maharashtra NCC Directorate. State Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Girish Mahajan was also present on the occasion, a Defence spokesperson tweeted.

Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt
Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt PTI

Updated: 01 Nov 2022 8:49 pm

Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt on Tuesday urged the cadets of the National Cadet Corps (NCC) to inculcate discipline in day-to-day life and "keep service to the nation supreme".

The minister visited Maharashtra NCC Directorate here. 

State Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Girish Mahajan was also present on the occasion, a Defence spokesperson tweeted.

Bhatt appreciated the contribution of NCC cadets in various patriotic and social activities, he said.

The Union minister exhorted the cadets to "inculcate discipline in day to day life & keep service to the nation supreme", the spokesperson added. 

(With PTI Inputs)

