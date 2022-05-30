Monday, May 30, 2022
Sitting High Court Judge To Probe Sidhu Moosewala Killing; CM Mann Says Culprits Will Be Brought To Justice

The father of Punjabi singer Balkaur Singh wrote to Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann demanding a CBI and NIA investigation of his son's death.

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann PTI

Updated: 30 May 2022 1:20 pm

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday said his government will request the chief justice of the Punjab and Haryana High Court to get the Sidhu Moosewala murder case probed by a sitting high court judge.

The government will leave no stone unturned to bring the perpetrators of this heinous crime to justice, said Mann. His statement came after Moosewala's father Balkaur Singh demanded a probe by a sitting judge of the high court into the murder and wrote to Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann demanding a CBI and NIA investigation of his son's death.

In a letter to CM Mann, Singh blamed the AAP-government's alleged incompetency for the incident. “Shubhdeep's mother is asking me where her son is and when he will return. What reply should I give?” said Singh in an emotional letter.

“I hope that I will get justice,” he added. “This case should be inquired by a sitting judge of the high court. The Punjab government should ensure assistance of the CBI and the NIA in the inquiry,” Singh wrote in the letter.

He demanded that the accountability of officers, who reviewed his son's security and made public the order of withdrawal of the security cover, be fixed.

In a statement here, Mann also expressed deep shock over the demise of Moosewala. “Punjab Government shall be requesting the Chief Justice of Punjab and Haryana High Court to get the case inquired into by the sitting judge of the high court,” he said.

The state government shall ensure full cooperation in this enquiry commission including that from any central agency like the NIA. Mann further said he had already ordered an inquiry at the highest level into aspects of security reduction and fix responsibility, 

The famous Punjabi singer and Congress leader was shot dead on Sunday by unidentified assailants in Mansa district, a day after the state government curtailed his security cover.

(with inputs from PTI)

