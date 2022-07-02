Saturday, Jul 02, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Monsoon Has Covered Entire Country: IMD

Weather scientists expect the monsoon to pick up pace in the coming months and have predicted well distributed rainfall in July. 

undefined
Monsoon Has Covered Entire Country: IMD AP

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 02 Jul 2022 1:27 pm

Southwest monsoon has covered the entire country as it brought seasonal rains to Gujarat and Rajasthan, the India Meteorological Department said on Saturday. "Southwest monsoon has covered the entire country on Saturday, six days before the normal date of July 8," the weather office said.

The southwest monsoon had its onset over Kerala on May 29, three days ahead of the normal date of June 1. However, the progress of southwest monsoon, crucial to the farm-based economy, has been sluggish with the country reporting rainfall deficit of eight per cent. Weather scientists expect the monsoon to pick up pace in the coming months and have predicted well distributed rainfall in July. 

Related stories

Maharashtra Monsoon: Coordination Among Agencies Must, Says Chair Minister; Hails Officials For Keeping Mumbai Moving Amid 275 mm Rain

NDMC Receives 10 Complaints Of Waterlogging Following First Monsoon Showers In Delhi

Southwest Monsoon Hits Uttar Pradesh, IMD Predicts More Rains In Next 48 hours


(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

National Monsoon Session Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) Rainfall Farm-based Economy Kerala Gujrat Rajasthan Southwest Monsoon Weather Scientists
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Agnipath–Heavy Hammer Perhaps, But Defence Has No Margin For Bolshoi Ballet Anymore

Agnipath–Heavy Hammer Perhaps, But Defence Has No Margin For Bolshoi Ballet Anymore

ENG Vs IND, Live Scores, 5th Test, Day 1: India Lose Shubman Gill After James Anderson Strikes Early

ENG Vs IND, Live Scores, 5th Test, Day 1: India Lose Shubman Gill After James Anderson Strikes Early