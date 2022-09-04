Sunday, Sep 04, 2022
Home National

Modi-Hasina Meeting: Tripura-related Issues Likely To Find Place In Discussion Next Week

Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina will be on a four-day visit to India starting September 5 with a focus on strengthening the "multifaceted" bilateral ties. Her meeting with Modi is scheduled for the next day.

Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina (right) and PM Modi
Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina (right) and PM Modi PTI

Updated: 04 Sep 2022 1:38 pm

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will be on a four-day visit to India starting September 5 with a focus on strengthening the "multifaceted" bilateral ties. Her meeting with Modi is scheduled for the next day.

What is an Integrated Check Post?

An Integrated Check Post is an entry and exit point on the international border, which has facilities such as immigration and customs.

Why it could not be built?

 

Bangladesh's objections to set up an Integrated Check Post (ICP) and other issues concering Tripura are likely to be discussed when the neighbouring country's Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will meet her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi next week in Delhi, an official said.

"Due to objections from the Bangladesh side, construction of ICP in South Tripura's Muhurighat could not be made. The prime minister (Modi) has agreed to take up the issue with his Bangladesh counterpart during her visit," Special Secretary of Industries and Commerce, Abhishek Chandra, told a press conference here.

The Maitri Setu

Chandra said the 'Maitri Setu' (bridge) over the Feni river was inaugurated by Modi on March, 9, last year to support the port connectivity with Chittagong in Bangladesh. However, trade has not yet begun as a Land Customs Station was yet to be set up on the other side of the river in that country.

"We hope that the use of Maitri Setu will also come in the meeting between two prime ministers," he said. 

Chandra said two border haats - Srinagar in South Tripura and Kamalasagar in Sepahijala district - were shut down due to the Covid pandemic.

The haats are yet to be opened, according to the official.

The trial run of transportation of goods through Chittagong and Mongla ports of Bangladesh to Tripura via Srimantapur ICP in Sonamura subdivision of Sepahijala district was launched on August 17. 

"We want more regular transportation of goods through this route," Chandra said.

The lower segment on the Gomati river between Sonamura and Daudkandi in Comilla district of Bangladesh has been nominated as a new protocol route and an agreement in this connection was signed between India and Bangladesh in 2020. 

(With PTI Inputs)

